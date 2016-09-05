TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish aid ship departs for Gaza ahead of Eid
This is the second major shipment of humanitaian aid which Turkey has sent to Gaza in the past two months.
Turkish aid ship departs for Gaza ahead of Eid
A Turkish ship is being loaded with humanitarian aid for Gaza ahead of departure for Israeli port of Ashdod. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2016

A second Turkish ship loaded with humanitarian aid for Gaza has departed from Turkey and is heading towards the Israeli port, Ashdod.

Turkey sent the first shipment of 10,000 tonnes of aid to Gaza strip in July after reaching a reconciliation deal with Israel.

The bilateral ties between the two sides had slumped after an Israeli attack on a Turkish aid flotilla had killed 10 activists in 2010.

"This is the second major shipment of humanitarian aid to Gaza since an agreement was reached with the government of Israel to normalise relations," a senior Turkish official, who requested not to be named, told Al Jazeera over the weekend.

The ship carries edibles, clothing and other important items of use for Gazans ahead of Eid al-Adha – a religious festival for Muslims.

The official said that the shipment carries 1,288 tonnes of flour, 95 tonnes of vegetables, 95 tonnes of vegetable oil, 64 tonnes of sugar, 170 tonnes of rice, 300,000 pieces of clothing, 1,000 bicycles, 100 wheelchairs, 100,000 backpacks, 350,000 diapers and stationery kits.

"We expect the items to be distributed to the people of Gaza before the upcoming Islamic holiday." the official said.

"In addition to regular aid materials, we added presents for Palestinian children such as bicycles."

Turkey's first shipment of humanitariam aid had docked at the Israeli port of Ashdod early in July.

From there the goods were transported to Gaza on trucks.

The second shipment is also expected to be carried through the same mode.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us