WORLD
2 MIN READ
3 Turkish soldiers killed by DAESH in Syria
DAESH rockets were launched at two Turkish tanks operating in the Wuquf district of northern Syria on Tuesday.
3 Turkish soldiers killed by DAESH in Syria
Turkish Armed Forces fire artillery from Howitzer T-155 Fırtınas against DAESH targets along the Syrian border. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2016

Three Turkish soldiers were killed and five injured on Tuesday by terror group DAESH in northern Syria, a statement by Turkey's Armed Forces (TAF) confirmed.

"Rockets were launched at two Turkish tanks operating in Wuquf district on Tuesday. During the clashes with DAESH terrorists, three soldiers were killed and five others wounded," the statement read.

The injured were airlifted for treatment to hospitals in Gaziantep, Turkey.

Two fighters from the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) were killed and two injured in the same area, the TAF added.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield to drive DAESH away from its border on August 24, when FSA forces backed by Turkish artillery, tanks and air power liberated Jarablus in northern Syria.

On Saturday, Turkish tanks crossed the border further to the west to remove DAESH from all the territory facing the frontier.

Tuesday saw 44 DAESH targets hit by howitzer fire, the statement said, bringing the total number of targets hit to 437 since the operation was launched 14 days ago.

The military said targets around Baraghedeh were struck before the FSA took Wuquf and neighbouring villages.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us