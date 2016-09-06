WORLD
4 MIN READ
Erdoğan calls for no-fly zone in Syria
After clearing its border with Syria from DAESH, Turkey repeats calls at the G20 summit for a no-fly zone inside Syria to shield civilians.
Erdoğan calls for no-fly zone in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says he is working with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire in the Aleppo region before the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday suggested Russia and the US establish a no-fly zone in northern Syria.

Turkey has long pushed for a safe-zone inside Syria to protect civilians from attacks by both the Syrian regime and DAESH terrorists.

The United States, which is leading the international coalition that has been pounding DAESH targets in Iraq and Syria, has so far been reluctant to support a safe-zone.

While there is consensus on the effectiveness of safe-zone proposal, Erdoğan said no concrete steps have been taken, which has further complicated the crisis in Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield into Syria with opposition fighters from the Free Syrian Army (FSA), in August to eliminate DAESH and secure its southern border. The operatıon liberated the Syrian town of Jarablus, one kilometre (0.6 miles) from the Turkish-Syrian border, which was held by DAESH for nearly two years.

"We entered Jarabulus with moderateSyrian opposition and threw DAESH away. There is no DAESH in Jarabulus right now, all areas have been cleared. Now Jarabulus residents, nearly 100,000 of them, have settled down in the city," he said during a press conference after a meeting at the G20 Hangzhou Summit in China.

Erdoğan said the operation was intended to secure Jarablus and prevent Syria from falling further into chaos.

"Jarabulus is our border. From Jarabulus, unfortunately, rockets were being fired into our territory for months."

Turkey says that without a no-fly zone Syrians will continue to flee from the war en-masse.

Ankara is speaking with Moscow about a ceasefire in Syria's northern city of Aleppo before the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday, Erdoğan said.

Western approach to refugee crisis

Erdoğan slammed the West's obsession with security and its approach to resolving the refugee issue and urged the international community to stop differentiating between terror groups and "fight all of them".

"The West's obsession with security and even its racist approach to the refugee problem is disgraceful on behalf of humanity."

Quotas by the EU states on refugees escaping the war and increasing attacks by racist groups on refugee shelters in Europe have long been criticised by human rights groups.

Despite EU members agreeing on a plan in September to distribute 160,000 refugees who arrived in Greece and Italy, only a couple of thousand refugees were settled in other countries.

Turkey is home to the largest number of Syrian refugees with around 3 million people. Ankara has spent more than 12 million dollars from its own coffers since civil war in Syria eruputed in 2011, Erdoğan said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us