Turkish jets pounded PKK hideouts in northern Iraq and killed at least 30 terrorists on Sunday, announced the military.

Turkish military jets conducted aerial raids in Iraq's Gara region, hitting two PKK terrorists' targets, a statement by the Turkish General Staff said.

The PKK – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU – resumed its decades-old armed campaign against Turkish state in July last year.

Since then, more than 600 security personnel and more than 7,000 PKK members killed.

KRG President: PKK Must Leave Northern Iraq

Last week Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Massoud Barzani called for the outlawed PKK leadership to leave northern Iraq in order to avoid civilian casualties following recent Turkish air strikes against PKK targets in the region.

"PKK must withdraw from Iraqi Kurdistan in order to prevent civilian casualties from operations of Turkish jets in the region." Barzani said in a statement.

In addition, Barzani's political adviser Kifah Mahmoud told AFP that "If the PKK did not have an armed presence in the region, Turkey would not bomb civilian areas."

Syria

In Syria, Turkish armed forces shelled nine targets in the northern part of the country as part of Turkey's ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield to clear DAESH out from its southern border region, the military said on Monday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said nine targets were hit 99 times using the army's firtina howitzers.

Meanwhile, seven villages -- Qarabah Mamal, Haydar Basha, Humayrah, Umm al-Tadaya, Al-Masannah, Quba al-Dam and Al-Mustafa al-Kabir -- were captured by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) from DAESH.

The FSA which is being backed by Turkish armed forces as part of Operation Euphrates Shield has so far purged most of Syria's northern border along Turkey of DAESH and YPG targets.

Euphrates Shield was launched on August 24 with the aim to improve security and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border by supporting FSA fighters with Turkish armour, artillery, and jets.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime of Bashar al-Assad cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

According to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the protracted war has killed over 250,000 Syrians and injured over one million.

4.8 million Syrians have been forced to leave the country, and 6.5 million are internally displaced, making Syria the largest displacement crisis globally.