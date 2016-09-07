Authorities have charged nine people after a protest at London City Airport that disrupted travel for thousands.
The group, Black Lives Matter, claimed responsibility on social media for the protest on Tuesday. It said that airport expansion plans consign the local community of Newham to environmental degradation.
The nine were charged on Wednesday with aggravated trespass and being unlawfully within a restricted area of the airport. All were released on bail to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Sept. 14.
Here are names of the protesters who were charged;
William Pettifer, 27, of Radford Mill Farm, Radford
Esme Waldron, 23, of Walmer Crescent, Brighton
Sama Baka, 27, of a houseboat on the River Stort, Roydon
Natalie Fiennes, 25, of Thurleigh Road, Wandsworth
Alex Etchart, 26, of a houseboat on the River Stort, Roydon
Deborah Francis-Grayson, 31, of St. Mary's Road, Slough
Richard Collet-White, 23, of Spring Road, Kempston
Ben Tippet, 24, of Thurleigh Road, Wandsworth
Sam Lund-Harket, 32, of a houseboat on the River Stort, Roydon
The demonstration was the second in as many months by the anti-racism activists, who blocked traffic leading to Heathrow and held other protests in several British cities.
Activists say black men in Britain are unfairly targeted by law enforcement.