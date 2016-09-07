At least two people have been killed and three others were missing as Harricane Newton caused large swells and sank a fishing boat off Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Tuesday, authorities said.

The two bodies were recovered on Las Barrancas beach near La Ribera and Cabo Pulmo, said Los Cabos civil protection director Marco Antonio Vazquez.

Despite warnings urging boaters not to head out to sea, "they didn't follow the safety instructions," Vazquez said, adding that the shipwreck occurred between the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean.

He said the three other crew members of the same boat were missing, adding that the navy was searching for their bodies.

Authorities closed ports to small vessels since late Monday due to Newton's strong winds and concerns of storm surges.

A sailboat also sank but its two passengers were rescued.

On Tuesday evening, the storm was around 85 miles (137 km) southwest of the port of Guaymas, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the US National Hurricane Center said.

Newton was expected to move north-northeast on Wednesday, and into southeastern Arizona by Wednesday afternoon, the NHC said. The storm should dissipate by early Thursday, it added.

Newton made landfall near the resort of Los Cabos before dawn, uprooting trees and breaking some windows but sparing the region of major damage, two years after powerful Hurricane Odile killed six and caused $1 billion in damage.