Pakistan crush England in one-off Twenty20 game
After a devastating defeat in the one-day series, Pakistan made a remarkable comeback to beat England in all aspects of the game.
Pakistani batsman Khalid Latif celebrates in half century. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 8, 2016

Pakistan routed England by nine wickets in the one-off Twenty20 international in Manchester on Wednesday to end their tour on a high.

England, who won the one-day series 4-1, struggled to 135 runs for seven after making a good start before Pakistan adapted to the conditions much better and eased to their target with more than five overs to spare.

After winning the toss, England opted to bat first. But after a good start, they were restricted by Pakistani bowlers.

Alex Hales and Jason Roy added 56 for England's first wicket but Roy's departure for 21 prompted a complete collapse as the hosts struggled to cope with some disciplined bowling.

Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif shared a destructive opening partnership of 107 off 11 overs. They raced to 73 inside the powerplay.

After Sharjeel departed for 59, the touring side cruised to their target, Latif finishing unbeaten on 59 as Pakistan romped to victory.

Pakistani players were at their best in the field with both the bowling and fielding in the limited over game despite the pressure of losing the one-day series.

"The game was all about momentum tonight. The way we were going allowed Pakistan to get on top. We didn't show urgency with our running. We played like pretty boys at one stage," England coach Trevor Bayliss told Sky Sports after the game.

Pakistani side were also at top of their game with the ball. Imad Wasim got rid of both the English openers.

But it was Wahab Riaz who restricted England's batsmen. With devastating speed, he took 3 wickets, giving away only 18 runs in four overs. He was declared man of the match.

England captain Eoin Morgan said : "We needed about 185. It's not an excuse it's just what happened."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
