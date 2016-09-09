The PKK needs to lay down its arms and use political channels to resolve disputes, European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

Mogherini was speaking at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and EU Enlargement CommissionerJohannes Hahn in Ankara when she made the comments.

"We believe all violence and terrorist attacks have to stop and arms laid down and a political process started. And the European Union obviously would be ready to accompany this process," Mogherini said in Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu said EU countries should "not tolerate" PKK supporters holding rallies in Europe.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation in Turkey, the EU and the US – resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state last year.

Since then, 600 security personnel died in PKK attacks while more than 7,000 PKK terrorists have been killed in security operations.

Visa-free travel

Mogherini also said that the EU will continue working with Turkey on visa-free travel to Europe and upgrading the customs union.

Visa-free travel for Turks in the EU is a point of contention. Turkey says it is a pre-requisite in the migration deal which will see the EU compensate Ankara for acomodating refugees fleeing from war-torn Syria.

The EU is demanding that Turkey review its anti-terrorism laws before any deal can be signed, while Ankara argues the legislation is needed to fight multiple threats.