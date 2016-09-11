WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi-led air strikes kill 21 in northern Yemen
Residents said at least 15 civilians were killed when warplanes targeted workers drilling for water in Beit Saadan, according to Reuters.
Saudi-led air strikes kill 21 in northern Yemen
In this file photo, people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi airstrikes in the old city of Sanaa, Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 11, 2016

At least 21 civilians were killed in northern Yemen in two separate air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition on Saturday.

According to Reuters, residents said at least 15 civilians were killed when warplanes targeted workers drilling for water in Beit Saadan, Arhab district, north of Sanaa, and that 20 other people were wounded.

Residents said Saudi-led coalition warplanes, apparently mistaking the drilling machine for a rocket launcher, bombed the site and killed four workers. The planes returned for a second bombing run when residents of the village rushed to the scene, killing at least 11 more and wounding 20.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition could not immediately be reached for a comment.

The coalition, which has been fighting to roll back gains made by the Houthi rebels since 2014 and restore ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power, says it does not target civilians.

UN-sponsored talks to try to end the fighting collapsed in failure last month and the Houthi movement and allied forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh resumed shelling into neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

Saturday's attacks were the latest in a series of strikes that have hit schools, hospitals, markets and private homes.

Local media put the number of dead and wounded at the water-drilling site at around 100 and published pictures of burned bodies and mangled equipment, and videos showed workers collecting mutilated bodies and carrying them away in blankets.

In the second attack on Saturday, residents reported an air strike hit the home of Sheikh Maqbool al-Harmali, a local tribal chief in Hairan district of Hajjah province, killing six civilians.

The United Nations says more than 10,000 people have been killed in the fighting, many of them civilians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us