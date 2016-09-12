WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey counting on Syrian ceasefire to deliver aid
Turkey says cease-fire has potential to extend beyond 48 hours, however military operations against DAESH in northern Syria would continue.
Turkey counting on Syrian ceasefire to deliver aid
President Erdoğan says the initial 48-hour ceasefire could be extended by a week. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 12, 2016

Thirty-three Turkish aid trucks carrying food, children's clothes and toys are ready to leave for the Syrian city of Aleppo, if the US and Russian negotiated ceasefire holds, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

The ceasefire brokered by the countries that back opposing sides in the war, calls for a nationwide truce from Monday and improved access for humanitarian aid.

"Today after sunset, whether it is the UN or our Red Crescent, they will send food, toys and clothing to the people, mainly in Aleppo, through the predetermined corridors," Erdoğan said after Eid al-Adha prayers in Istanbul.

Erdoğan said the initial 48-hour ceasefire could be extended by a week.

(Tweet from Turkish Red Crescent fundraising for the Aleppo operation)

The agreement between Russia which backs the Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad, and the United States which supports some rebel factions, excludes the DAESH terrorist group and Al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front.

Erdoğan said Turkey's military operations against DAESH in northern Syria, launched almost three weeks ago, would continue.

Previous efforts to forge agreements to stop the fighting and deliver humanitarian aid to besieged communities in Syria have crumbled within weeks, with the US blaming Assad's forces of attacking opposition groups and civilians.

The United Nations on Friday said the Syrian regime had effectively stopped aid convoys this month and the besieged city of Aleppo was close to running out of fuel, making a truce even more urgent.

Civil war broke out in Syria in 2011 after the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests. Hundreds of thousands of people have since been killed and millions have fled their homes.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us