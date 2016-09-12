Turkey appointed new trustees to oversee municipalities after 28 mayors were removed on Sunday.

They were accused of being linked to the PKK, Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and fuelling protests in Turkey's south-east region which borders Iraq and Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said Turkey had proof that the mayors sent aid and money to PKK terrorists.

Any municipality which had supported militants would pay the price, the president said, speaking after Eid prayers.

List of the replaced mayors are:

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU. Turkey has identified FETO as the masterminds of the July 15, coup attempt.

The PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state last year. Since then more than 600 security personnel including dozens of civilians died in PKK attacks, while more than 7,000 PKK terrorists have been killed in security operations.

FETO supporters are accused of attempting the coup which claimed 240 lives.