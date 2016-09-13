WORLD
Israel denies Syrian regime downed its aircraft
Israel says its attack on Syrian regime positions in the Golan Heights was in retaliation to mortar fire but denies that its own aircraft were shot down.
The Golan Heights was occupied during the 1967 Middle East war and formally annexed by Israel in 1981 in a move that was never recognised internationally. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2016

Israel has denied the Syrian regime's claim that it had shot down an Israeli drone and fighter jet over the occupied Golan Heights, on Monday.

"At no point was the safety of the IDF compromised," the Israeli military said on Tuesday, referring to the Israeli Defence Force.

"Overnight two surface-to-air missiles were launched from Syria after the mission overnight to target Syrian artillery positions."

Israel occupied the Golan Heights during the 1967 Middle East war and formally annexed it in 1981, a move that was never recognised internationally.

IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said that Israeli forces hita Syrian regime military position in central Golan Heights on Tuesday in response to a shell that had fallen by mistake in the Israeli-held territory.

Israel's airstrike came hours into a nationwide ceasefire brokered by the United States and Russia.

No casualties were reported on either side.

Since the signing of a 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel, a cease-fire line has separated the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from a Syria-administered buffer zone.

The agreement calls on both Syria and Israel to refrain from all military action in the area in line with UN Security Council Resolution 339 of 1973.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
