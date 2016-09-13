WORLD
3 MIN READ
Obama to veto bill allowing 9/11 lawsuits against Riyadh
Congress last week approved legislation that would allow survivors and families of victims of the 9/11 attacks to sue the Saudi Arabian government for damages.
Obama to veto bill allowing 9/11 lawsuits against Riyadh
The Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2016

President Barack Obama will veto a bill passed by both houses of Congress that will allow survivors and families of victims of the September 11 attacks to sue the Saudi Arabia's government for damages.

"It's not hard to imagine other countries using this law as an excuse to haul US diplomats or US service members or even US companies into courts all around the world," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

"I do anticipate the president would veto this legislation when it is presented to him," he said.

Earnest said Obama would try to persuade lawmakers in both houses to change course.

The House of Representatives on Friday, passed the bill by voice vote, without objections, after the Senate passed it unanimously in May.

Congressional aides said the measure appeared to have enough support, two-thirds majorities in both the Senate and House, for lawmakers to override an Obama veto for the first time since he took office in January 2009. However, it was not clear when the vote would take place.

The Senate sent the bill to Obama on Monday night, giving him a 10-day window to veto the measure that would end on Sept 23.

The Senate has been aiming to leave the capital as soon as this week and the House next week. Lawmakers are only expected to return to Washington again until the November 8, elections.

Under the Constitution, Obama has 10 days to veto the bill before it automatically becomes law. The Constitution also allows a "pocket veto," in which the president can defeat a bill just by holding onto it until Congress is out of session.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us