Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said she did not think her bout of pneumonia was "that a big deal" and would take a few days off the campaign trail to recover.

Clinton's health has come under scrutiny after she almost collapsed at a 9/11 commemoration event on Sunday. It has raised concerns as to whether she is physically fit enough to hold one of the most demanding jobs in the world.

"I just want to get this over and done with and get back on the trail as soon as possible," Clinton told US television network CNN, adding that she ignored doctor's warning to take time off to rest.

The 68-year-old was diagnosed with a lung infection on Friday.

When asked if she had passed out during the incident on Sunday, Clinton said she only felt dizzy and lost her balance for "a moment".

"You know, it is something that has occurred a few times over the course of my life. I'm aware of it and usually can avoid it," she said.

Republican candidate Donald Trump did not attack Clinton over her health conditions and wished her a quick recovery.

Trump had suggested for weeks that Clinton, the former secretary of state, lacked the energy needed to be president.

Sunday's incident reinforced the Republicans' perception of Clinton as a secretive.

Her campaign acknowledged on Monday it may have been too slow disclosing her pneumonia diagnosis.

"I think that in retrospect, we could have handled it better in terms of providing more information more quickly," Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon said.

Clinton and Trump, 70, said they intended to release more of their medical details in the coming days, as their campaigns gear up for the November election.

Former President Bill Clinton would campaign on behalf of his wife while she rests.