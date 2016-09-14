WORLD
2 MIN READ
British MPs say Cameron is responsible for the chaos in Libya
Flawed intelligence used to justify regime change
British MPs say Cameron is responsible for the chaos in Libya
Britain and France led international efforts to back rebels fighting to overthrow Libya's then-leader Muammar Gaddafi and impose a no-fly zone over the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2016

Former Prime Minister David Cameron is responsible for the chaos in Libya, the British parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee has said in a damning report.

"The UK's actions in Libya were part of an ill-conceived intervention, the results of which are still playing out today," said committee chairman Crispin Blunt, a member of Cameron's Conservative party.

Cameron stands accused of relying on flawed intelligence preceding the 2011 military intervention in Libya.

"UK policy in Libya before and since the intervention of March 2011 was founded on erroneous assumptions and an incomplete understanding of the country and the situation.

"Ultimate responsibility rests with David Cameron's leadership."

Britain and France led international efforts to overthrow Libya's then-leader Muammar Gaddafi and impose a no-fly zone over the country.

British warplanes were used to beat back Gaddafi's armies, allowing rebels to topple the regime.

After the long-term ruler had been ousted, Cameron gave a speech to cheering crowds in Benghazi's Tahrir square in September of that year alongside former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

"Your city was an example to the world as you threw off a dictator and chose freedom," Cameron said. "Your friends in Britain and France will stand with you as you build your democracy."

But the disagreement between two rival governments — the General National Council in the capital Tripoli and the rival House of Representatives located in Tobruk — plunged Libya into violence.

In the absence of strong governance, the presence of terrorist groups like DAESH flourished, particularly in the northern area of Sirte.

Libya has since endured an ongoing conflict — tens of thousands of people have fled their nation, embarking on a perilous sea journey to Europe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us