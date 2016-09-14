WORLD
4 MIN READ
Clinton's doctor says she is 'fit to serve' as president
The US Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton was under intense pressure to share more medical information after she fell ill at a September 11 memorial this week.
Clinton's doctor says she is 'fit to serve' as president
US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in New York, United States September 11, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2016

Hillary Clinton's doctor Wednesday declared her "fit to serve" as president, in a health bulletin released on Wednesday after being grounded by pneumonia at the height of the White House race.

The former secretary of state, 68, "continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as president of the United States," her personal physician Lisa Bardack wrote in a detailed, two-page "summary update" on Clinton's health.

Clinton fell ill during a 9/11 ceremony in New York on Sunday and was seen stumbling limp-legged into a Secret Service vehicle. It took several hours for her personal physician to disclose she had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier, raising tough questions about her campaign's transparency.

The pneumonia Clinton was diagnosed with on Friday is bacterial and non-contagious, said the letter from Clinton's physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack.

She "is recovering well with antibiotics and rest" after being laid low over the weeked, when she suffered from fatigue and a low-grade fever, although her vital signs remained normal, Bardack said.

Only bacterial pneumonia, not viral, can be treated with antibiotics. Since it is not contagious,Clinton was at no risk of transmitting the infection at campaign and fundraising events before or after she was diagnosed.

"The remainder of her complete physical exam was normal and she is in excellent mental condition," the letter continued.

Additional health records released with the letter show that Clinton's cholesterol and blood pressure are within normal ranges. She had a normal mammogram and breast ultrasound and shows no signs of developing heart disease, which runs in her family. Clinton takes medication for an under active thyroid, which has been stable for years, Clarinex for her allergies, a vitamin B12 supplement and the blood thinner Coumadin following a 2012 blood clot in her head.

Clinton was at home in Chappaqua, New York for a third straight day Wednesday, recovering from a health scare that has rocked her bid to become's America's first woman president.

Her campaign website said Republican rival Donald Trump "defies decades-old tradition of disclosure."

So far the 70-year-old Trump had released only four, gushing paragraphs on his health, written by his doctor Harold Bornstein in December 2015.

But during a recording of an episode of the "Dr. Oz Show" in New York that will air on Thursday, Trump gave host Dr. Mehmet Oz a summary of a physical exam conducted last week.

A statement from the medical chat show said their hour-long one-on-one interview touched on Trump's cardiovascular health, family medical history and history of cancer, among other topics.

Health issues have dominated the campaign trail for days. Both Trump and Clinton, are amongst the oldest candidates ever to run for the White House.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us