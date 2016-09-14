Hillary Clinton's doctor Wednesday declared her "fit to serve" as president, in a health bulletin released on Wednesday after being grounded by pneumonia at the height of the White House race.

The former secretary of state, 68, "continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as president of the United States," her personal physician Lisa Bardack wrote in a detailed, two-page "summary update" on Clinton's health.

Clinton fell ill during a 9/11 ceremony in New York on Sunday and was seen stumbling limp-legged into a Secret Service vehicle. It took several hours for her personal physician to disclose she had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier, raising tough questions about her campaign's transparency.

The pneumonia Clinton was diagnosed with on Friday is bacterial and non-contagious, said the letter from Clinton's physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack.

She "is recovering well with antibiotics and rest" after being laid low over the weeked, when she suffered from fatigue and a low-grade fever, although her vital signs remained normal, Bardack said.

Only bacterial pneumonia, not viral, can be treated with antibiotics. Since it is not contagious,Clinton was at no risk of transmitting the infection at campaign and fundraising events before or after she was diagnosed.

"The remainder of her complete physical exam was normal and she is in excellent mental condition," the letter continued.

Additional health records released with the letter show that Clinton's cholesterol and blood pressure are within normal ranges. She had a normal mammogram and breast ultrasound and shows no signs of developing heart disease, which runs in her family. Clinton takes medication for an under active thyroid, which has been stable for years, Clarinex for her allergies, a vitamin B12 supplement and the blood thinner Coumadin following a 2012 blood clot in her head.

Clinton was at home in Chappaqua, New York for a third straight day Wednesday, recovering from a health scare that has rocked her bid to become's America's first woman president.

Her campaign website said Republican rival Donald Trump "defies decades-old tradition of disclosure."

So far the 70-year-old Trump had released only four, gushing paragraphs on his health, written by his doctor Harold Bornstein in December 2015.

But during a recording of an episode of the "Dr. Oz Show" in New York that will air on Thursday, Trump gave host Dr. Mehmet Oz a summary of a physical exam conducted last week.

A statement from the medical chat show said their hour-long one-on-one interview touched on Trump's cardiovascular health, family medical history and history of cancer, among other topics.

Health issues have dominated the campaign trail for days. Both Trump and Clinton, are amongst the oldest candidates ever to run for the White House.