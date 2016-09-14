WORLD
First UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia performs Hajj
After converting to Islam, Simon Collis became the first British Ambassador whilst on duty in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to perform the Hajj.
British Ambassador Simon Collis (R) and wife Huda Mujarkech (L) dressed in the all-white garb of pilgrims performing the Hajj. Image: Twitter/@fawziah1 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2016

Simon Collis, a UK diplomat on duty to Saudi Arabia has become the first British Ambassador to perform the Hajj this year.

Collis was appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia in January 2015 and has recently converted to Islam.

Pictures on twitter depict Collis and his wife, Huda Mujarkech garbed in the Ihram, the white traditional clothes donned by pilgrims during the five days of Hajj in Mina.

The Ambassador thanked Fawziah Albakr for the initial post to social media which reads, "the first British ambassador to the Kingdom performing Haj after converting to Islam: Simon Collis with his wife Huda in Makkah."

After having joined the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1978, Collis subsequently served as British Ambassador to Iraq, Syria and Qatar. He was British Consul-General in Dubai and Basra. He also served in Tunis, New Delhi and Amman.

Pilgrims are currently in Mina for the symbolic stoning of the devil including the mandatory acts of trimming the hair and the slaughtering of an animal. Thereafter, pilgrims will return to Mecca to perform the farewell circumambulation around the Kaaba.

The five days of Hajj with it's spiritual and physical challenges started on Saturday and will end on Thursday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
