Trump releases his health report on Dr. Oz's show
In an act of showmanship, US presidential contender Donald Trump amped up the audience at Dr. Oz's show, before revealing results from a health check.
Dr. Oz looks over a summary of the Donald Trump's health report. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 15, 2016

In a move straight out of The Apprentice television show, presidential hopeful Donald Trump surprised Dr. Oz and audience members with a one-page summary of his recent health report. This, after his campaign said the Republican nominee would not be discussing the results on the show.

Trump underwent a physical examination performed by his longtime personal physician Dr. Harold Bornstein, M.D. of Lenox Hill Hospital.

Following this, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a popular Turkish-American physician and television personality, who has been criticised for giving "non-scientific" advice to viewers, went through a "full review of systems" (ROS) during the show's taping.

According to a press release, an ROS includes a check on hormone levels, respiratory health, bladder and prostate health, and other tests; a common practice all physicians do when seeing a patient for the first time.

In recent weeks, Trump had been critical of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's health, calling into question her ability to hold the highest office in America.

"Let's talk about stamina. You've used that word a lot. You've made it an issue in this campaign. You argue that a president has to have a tremendous amount of stamina. If elected, at age 70, you will be the oldest person to ever enter the Oval Office. Why do you think you have the stamina for the job?" Dr. Oz asked."Yeah, just about the same age as Ronald Regan and Hillary is a year behind me. I would say just based on my life, I mean I've had - I've actually - I don't know if this makes sense, I feel as good today as I did when I was 30," answered Trump.

Clinton, on the heels of her own illness-related incident this week, released a health bulletin on Wednesday after being grounded by pneumonia at the height of the White House race. Some have claimed that her health issues are far more serious than the campaign is letting on.

The former secretary of state, 68, "continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as president of the United States," her personal physician Lisa Bardack wrote in a detailed, two-page "summary update" on Clinton's health.

Clinton fell ill during a 9/11 ceremony in New York on Sunday and was seen stumbling limp-legged into a Secret Service vehicle. It took several hours for her personal physician to disclose she had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier, raising tough questions about her campaign's transparency.

