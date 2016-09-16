The Syrian ceasefire between Russia and the United States appears to be in jeopardy after fierce fighting broke out in and around eastern Damascus on Friday.

Regime tanks and artillery have reportedly pounded opposition positions in Jobar.

Residents of the regime-controlled Jobar neighbourhood in the eastern suburbs of Damascus have said that shelling has continued in recent hours.

The ceasefire had come into effect on Monday but humanitarian aid has yet to reach the most deprived areas.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN special envoy for Syria said that the cessation of hostilities had held out and urged the Syrian regime to issue letters authorising the delivery of aid to besieged areas in Aleppo.