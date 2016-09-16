WORLD
Two Palestinians killed in East Jerusalem and the West Bank
Israeli police say they have shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian in East Jerusalem and killed another in car that rammed into a bus stop in the West Bank.
Israeli security forces gather at the scene of what the Israeli military said was a car ramming attack by a Palestinian near the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba near the West Bank city of Hebron, September 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 16, 2016

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian who was allegedly wielding a knife in Israeli occupied East Jerusalem on Friday and killed another in a car that rammed into a bus stop near an illegal Israeli settlement in the West Bank, police said.

The first incident took place at the heavily-patrolled Damascus Gate, a main entrance to Jerusalem's Old City. Police said the 28-year-old man was shot dead after he attempted to stab Israeli security forces.

The second incident came after a car carrying two people rammed into a bus stop at a junction near the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba, outside the town of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

"In the attack, three civilians were injured. In response to the immediate threat, forces at the scene fired at the vehicle, resulting in the death of one of the assailants while the other was wounded," a statement from the Israeli Army said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the dead suspect as Fares Khadour.

Earlier in the day, another Palestinian, who was shot during an Israeli Army raid on Thursday near Hebron, died of his wounds. He was targeted while allegedly fleeing arrest, according to the military.

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip since last October when a new wave of violence began.

According to Israeli authorities, most of the them were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
