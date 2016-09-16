BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Trump scales back tax cuts in new economic plan
The Republican presidential candidate believes his plan to spur economic growth by lowering the tax would ultimately help create 25 million jobs over a decade, a claim which experts view with skepticism.
Trump scales back tax cuts in new economic plan
Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 16, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump unveiled a plan on Thursday for $4.4 trillion in tax cuts, offering less generous tax breaks than his original $10 trillion plan but proposing to cut the current top rate for the wealthiest taxpayers.

Trump's proposal, which he detailed in a speech in New York, would reduce the top individual rate to 33 percent from the current 39.6 percent.

He said his plan would not add to the federal deficit.

But his estimate of the $4.4 trillion cost of the plan uses a mechanism known as "dynamic scoring," which assumes that tax cuts will lead to faster growth, which in turn will allow at least some of the tax breaks to pay for themselves.

Trump also offered a "Penny Plan" for cutting federal spending. He said he would shrink government programs outside of defense by 1 percent each year. But entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare would be shielded from any cuts.

The original tax plan laid out by the New York businessman last September was criticised by Democrats and Republicans alike for its costly price tag.

Democrat Hillary Clinton, who will faceTrump in the November 8 election, denounced it as catering to the very wealthy and ignoring the working class.

Some economists also questioned the assumptions underpinning the plan he outlined on Thursday.

In his speech to the Economic Club of New York, Trump predicted his updated package to reduce taxes, curb government regulation and take a tougher stance on negotiating trade agreements would produce annual economic growth of 3.5 percent.

"Everything that is broken today can be fixed, and every failure can be turned into a great success," Trump said.

He added the plan would create 25 million jobs over a decade. Trump set 4 percent as a goal for economic growth.

The US economy last achieved 4 percent growth during the administration of Democratic President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. The economy grew 2.4 percent last year.

But experts were skeptical about his plan.

Oren Cass, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and domestic policy director of Republican Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential bid, said the plan for 1 percent cuts in some programs would not be enough to pay for Trump's proposals.

"It doesn't square," Cass said. "The penny plan is an idea that's been out there for a while, but it does touch entitlement spending as well."

Maya MacGuineas, president of the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, welcomed the scaling back of Trump's original tax-cut proposals but said the plan would still leave the country on an unsustainable budget path.

"He's moving in the right direction by pursuing a less costly tax plan and identifying some spending cuts to help pay for it. But the plan appears to rely on rosy assumptions and murky policy changes," she said in a statement.

Other groups have predicted more adverse effects from Trump's policies. Earlier this week, global economic research firm Oxford Economics projected the US economy could be $1 trillion smaller than otherwise expected in 2021 if Trump becomes president.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us