Judge rules British hacker to be extradited to US
Alleged hacker with Aspergers Syndrome to face cyber crime charges in US.
Lauri Love has been fighting a US extradition request for over a year, stemming from accusations of hacking. A verdict was given at today's hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, agreeing to the US demand. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 16, 2016

A judge in London ruled on Friday that a hacker accused of breaching US Government websites must be extradited to the United States to stand trial. He may appeal the decision.

The 31-year-old Lauri Love, who suffers from Asperger's syndrome, faces charges of breaching computer systems belonging the FBI, NASA, the US Missile Defence Agency and the US Federal Reserve, among others.

Tor Ekeland, Love's lawyer, claims the US government is targeting his client because he is a member of a notorious hacker group.

Clearly they want to, in my opinion, crush him, because they think he's associated with Anonymous, and anything associated with Anonymous makes them hysterical.

His lawyer tweeted that the court's decision might not be final.

If found guilty of US cybercrime charges, Love could face up to 99 years behind bars — a prison term his family believes would amount to "a death sentence."

