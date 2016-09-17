A US-led coalition air strike in Syria has killed the DAESH commander responsible for propaganda, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The Pentagon said Wa'il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, also known as Dr. Wa'il was targeted in Raqqa, DAESH's self proclaimed capital. It is alleged he was sitting on a motorcycle outside his house in the northern Syrian town at the time of the strike.

Wa'il oversaw ISIL's production of terrorist propaganda videos showing torture and executions.

"He was a close associate of Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, the ISIL spokesman and leader for plotting and inspiring external terror attacks," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said using another acronym for DAESH.

DAESH controls parts of Iraq and Syria and Wa'il is alleged to have produced propaganda videos showing torture and executions.

The Pentagon labelled Wa'il as information minister and said he was a prominent member of the group's Senior Shura Council, which is DAESH's top leadership structure.

DAESH spokesman Abu Muhammed al-Adni, the group's second most senior leader who was killed by US-led air strikes in August. He was said to have plotted DAESH's overseas attacks, including the Paris, Brussels, Ankara and Istanbul attacks.