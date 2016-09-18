WORLD
At least 13 killed after boat capsizes in Thailand
The accident occurred near the ancient city of Ayutthaya, a popular tourist attraction, although no foreigners were believed to be among the dead.
Thai rescue officials searching for victims at the site of accident. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2016

At least 13 people died and dozens other are reported to be missing after a boat crowded with passengers capsized on Thailand's Chao Phraya river, rescue officials said on Sunday.

The accident took place near the ancient city of Ayutthaya, a popular tourist attraction, although no foreigners were believed to be among the dead.

"There are 13 confirmed dead and 33 injured so far," said Udomsak Khaonoona, disaster prevention chief for the city which is 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok.

"The boat tried to avoid another vessel and crashed into the concrete column of a bridge," he told Agence France-Presse, adding that the passengers were local.

Officials said that around 100 passengers were believed to be on board the double-decker vessel.

Video footage posted by a local Khaosod TV showed desperate scenes as rescue workers scrambled to reach the stricken vessel, its stern partially under water.

Rescuers threw ropes to help people swim to land as others gave CPR to unconscious victims on the banks of the river.

Despite its wealth compared to regional neighbours and huge tourism sector, accidents are common on Thailand's public transport network. Safety regulations are often weakly enforced.

The country has one of the world's worst road traffic death rates, and crashes of speedboats operating between the popular southern tourist islands are also common.

The Chao Phraya, the main river that flows through Bangkok, is a key commuting artery, filled with often packed boats plying the waterways at breakneck speed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
