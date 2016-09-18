A suicide car bomb attack by Somali militant group Al Shabab in Mogadishu on Sunday killed General Mohamed Roble, also known by his nickname Goobaanle, along with at least seven of his body guards.

Al Shabab-linked Andalus radio announced following the attack that "a mujahid [fighter] was martyred as his suicide car bomb killed General Goobaanle."

Agence France Presse reported security official Abdiaziz Mohamed as saying, "There was a heavy blast caused by a car loaded with explosives alongside the industrial road, several members of the military were killed in the incident including a senior commander."

The attack comes as Somalia prepares to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in late September and early October. Al Shabab wishes to undermine the government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is seeking re-election in the upcoming vote.

Sunday's attack follows another attack by Al Shabab the previous day on Somali troops in the town of El Wak near the Kenyan border in which at least seven soldiers were killed.

The group has lost hold of many of the towns and cities it once controlled but retains a strong presence in rural areas.