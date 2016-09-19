CULTURE
'Game of Thrones' makes Emmys history
A night of glitz, glamour and laughs as fan favorite "Game of Thrones," walked away with a total of 12 Emmys on Sunday.
Cast &amp; crew of &quot;Game of Thrones&quot;, winners of Best Drama Series, pose in the press room during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 19, 2016

Fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" made television history at the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, becoming the most decorated fictional show since the awards began nearly seven decades ago.

The HBO series picked up 12 total Emmys this season, nine awards in technical categories and three top prizes at the glitzy ceremony in downtown Los Angeles, television's equivalent of the Oscars.

The blood-spattered saga about noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne took home the most coveted prize of the night, the best drama Emmy, along with statuettes for writing and directing.

That gives it a total haul over the years of 38, more than any other narrative series since the first Television Academy prize-giving in 1949, overtaking the haul of 37 won by long-running comedy "Frasier."

But it went down to the wire, as "Thrones" drew a blank in the acting categories, despite being a hot favorite and having multiple nominees, and only set the record with the last prize of the night.

Three of its stars, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams, dominated the betting in the supporting actress category, but the statuette went to Maggie Smith of "Downton Abbey."

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" also glittered, picking up a total of nine awards this season, including the prize for best limited series.

"If your show doesn't have a dragon or a white Bronco in it, go home right now," host Jimmy Kimmel joked at the start of the three-hour broadcast, a reference to "Thrones" and the infamous car Simpson was in when he went on a wild ride through Los Angeles before his arrest.

The all-time Emmy list of winners, which includes nonfiction, is topped by NBC comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live," with 45 awards, one of them handed out Sunday to Kate McKinnon for best supporting actress.

SOURCE:AFP
