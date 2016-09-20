In Turkey's sixth Paralympic outing athletes delivered their best performance to date by bringing home nine medals from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

In total, Turkish athletes won three gold, one silver and five bronze medals at the Paralympic Games which ended on Sunday.

Female weightlifter Nazmiye Muratli won gold and also broke the world record by lifting 104 kilogrammes in the women's 41-kilogram powerlifting category.

Abdullah Ozturk won gold in table tennis men's singles Class 4.

He finished the group stage as leader after beating Israeli Shay Siada 3-0 and Chinese player Xingyuan Guo 3-1.

In the quarterfinals, he beat South Korean Ilsang Choi and then went on to beat his French opponent Maxime Thomas 3-2 in the semis.

In the finals, he faced China's Xingyuan Guo who he beat 3-1.

Turkey's women's handball team, who are the current reigning European champions, also took home gold.

This was Turkey's first team sports gold medal in its history at the Paralympic Games.

The team topped the group after beating Canada 12-4, China 7-2, Australia 12-2 and Ukraine 6-3.

They brought home Turkey's third gold medal after eliminating Israel 15-5 in the quarterfinals, United States 11-1 in the semis and China 4-1 in the final.

Another Turkish table tennis player, 22-year-old Kubra Korkut, took home silver in the women's singles Class 7 category.

She defeated Egyptian opponent Faiza Mahmoud and Argentine Giselle Munoz 3-0 but lost to Dutch player Kelly van Zon 3-0 in the finals.

Turkey also won two bronze medals in judo with Judoka Mesme Tasbag and Ecem Tasin.

Athlete Semih Deniz won bronze in the men's 1500 meters while shooter Aysegul Pehlivanlar won also bagged a bronze in the women's P2-10m Air Pistol finals.

In table tennis, Ali Ozturk, Abdullah Ozturk and Nesim Turan won bronze in the men's team after beating China 2-1.

Turkey was ranked the 34th overall in the medals table.

China topped the rankings by winning 107 gold, 81 silver and 51 bronze medals.

Turkey has won 23 medals in its Paralympic outings so far having made its debut at the 1992 Barcelona Paralympic Games.

However, the country had to wait until the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games for its first medal.

Turkey managed to claim 10 medals including a gold at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

Having won nine medals in Rio, Turkey now has a total of 23 medals including six gold, six silver and 11 bronze over its Paralympic history.