Hollywood comedian Jim Carrey has said his late ex-girlfriend had a long history of drug abuse and a lawsuit accusing him of her death was "heartless".

Cathriona White, 30, was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment in September last year. Her estranged husband accused Carrey of supplying her with highly addictive prescription drugs that resulted in her death.

In papers filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Mark Burton accused the 54-year-old actor of "using his immense weath and celebrity status to illegally obtain and distribute highly addictive and in this case deadly controlled substances''.

He alleged Carrey gave White the drugs despite knowing she had previously attempted suicide and was prone to depression.

In a statement responding to Burton's allegations, Carrey said the lawsuit was a "terrible shame" and an attempt to "exploit him" and the woman he loved.

"There are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the devil in this world," Carrey said.

"Cat's troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone's control," the actor said.

Burton, who is seeking a trial by jury, also said Carrey had used the fake name "Arthur King" to obtain the drugs.

He accused Carrey of trying to cover up by saying White may have taken the drugs without his knowledge. He said while Carrey gained publicity by speaking about White's death, he did not make good on an offer to pay for the funeral.

Carrey is famous for his roles in comedy movies such as "Dumb and Dumber," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "Bruce Almighty".