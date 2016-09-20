POLITICS
'Brangelina' call it quits after 10 years
Angelina Jolie was allegedly upset by Brad Pitt's parenting methods, substance abuse and anger problems. The couple have been together for 10 years.
Director and cast member Angelina Jolie poses, as her husband and co-star Brad Pitt stands nearby, at the premiere of 'By the Sea' during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, California November 5, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2016

Actress Angelina Jolie has filed for a divorce from actor Brad Pitt, her attorney said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move signals the end of one of Hollywood's most glamorous and influential couples, dubbed as "Brangelina."

"This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time," said attorney Robert Offer.

Jolie filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, court documents showed.

She is seeking full physical custody of their six children with visitation rights for Pitt.

She is not seeking spousal support and cited their separation date as September 15.

Celebrity website TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported Jolie was upset by Pitt's parenting methods, substance abuse and anger problems.

They married in 2014 after being together for 10 years.

Their relationship was fodder for tabloids from the beginning with reports focusing on Jolie's role in the breakup of Pitt's marriage to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, when he would marry Jolie, her weight, and more recently, possible trouble in their marriage.

Couple's split set social media on fire, and #brangelina quickly became the top trending topic on Twitter around the globe.

More than 20 posts mentioning the hashtag appeared on Twitter every second, according to social media analytics firm Zoomph.

Jolie, 41, was previously married to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.

She won a best-supporting actress Oscar for Girl, Interrupted in 2000.

Pitt, 52, is one of Hollywood's leading stars and was married to Aniston.

In 2003 when he began filming Mr and Mrs Smith, with Jolie, there were reports of an affair.

Jolie claimed that they were only "very, very good friends" until Pitt and Aniston split in 2005.

Jolie and Pitt had said they would not wed until same-sex couples were allowed to marry before their August 2014 wedding at their French estate.

Jolie's father, actor Jon Voight, told Inside Edition he was concerned about the divorce.

"It's very sad, something very serious must have happened for Angelina to make a decision like this," Voight said.

Media and entertainment commentators reacted to the news with surprise and sadness.

"Today shall go down as the day love died," fashion magazine Vogue said in an online report regarding the couple's split.

Jolie has recently taken on humanitarian causes and was named a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

She frequently visits countries such as Afghanistan, Sudan, Tanzania, Iraq and Jordan to bring attention to the plight of refugees and the underprivileged.

The couple started a foundation to finance the reconstruction of homes in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city.

They founded the Jolie-Pitt Foundation in 2006 to help charities worldwide.

They have three biological children, and sons adopted from Cambodia and Vietnam and a daughter adopted from Ethiopia.

SOURCE:Reuters
