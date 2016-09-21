The suspect believed to be responsible for the weekend attacks in Manhattan and New Jersey has been charged with 10 counts including bombing, property destruction and the use of a weapon of mass destruction, US prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was apprehended on Monday in Linden, New Jersey, after a shootout with police that left him with multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical but stable condition on Tuesday, and police had not yet been able to interview him in depth, New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.

US prosecutors said carried out twin bombings on Saturday in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood injuring 29 people and along the route of a US Marine Corps run in the New Jersey town of Seaside Park. No one was hurt but the explosion forced the cancellation of the charity race.

Five pipe bombs found in Rahami's hometown of Elizabeth, New Jersey and the second device safely defused in Chelsea, were covered in the suspect's fingerprints, the indictment alleged.

Surveillance footage also put him in Chelsea, and Rahami bought the ingredients for the bombs from eBay over the summer, prosecutors said.

The indictment says a video recovered from the cell phone of a relative of Rahami, shows him lighting incendiary material in a cylindrical container two days before the bombings.

A handwritten manual recovered from him after his arrest on Monday includes writings criticizing the US government for the "slaughter" of Muslim fighters in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and elsewhere, it adds.

He will be transported to Manhattan to face the charges, said federal prosecutors in New York. If convicted, he risks spending the rest of his life behind bars.