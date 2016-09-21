WORLD
Indonesia floods kill 20, rescuers hunt for missing
Indonesian search and rescue teams worked on Wednesday to find victims of flash floods that killed 20 people and damaged hundreds of homes.
A view of the damage caused after the Cimanuk River overflowed from heavy rains in Garut, West Java, Indonesia, September 21, 2016, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Image: Reuters. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 21, 2016

Indonesian search and rescue teams worked on Wednesday to find victims of flash floods that killed 20 people and damaged hundreds of homes, authorities said.

The floods hit the Garut area, about 200 km southeast of the capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday after torrential rain.

"We found 20 bodies and we've identified 15 of them," said Endah Trisnawati, a member of a police disaster victims identification unit.

It's still unknown how many people are missing, but officials in the area say the number could be around 15.

Some media reports claim 20 people are unaccounted for.

Authorities say search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Military personnel and volunteers are helping to evacuate about 1,000 residents from the area.

Debris can be seen floating in floodwater that had gradually receded in inundated villages.

There appeared to be widespread damage to vehicles and buildings.

Flash floods and landslides are common in Indonesia, often caused by heavy rain at this time of year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
