TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Two rockets fired from Syria hit southern Turkey
The Turkish Armed Forces responded immediately to the attack by shelling DAESH positions with artillery and multiple rocket launchers.
Two rockets fired from Syria hit southern Turkey
Second rocket from Syria hits southern Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 22, 2016

Six people, including five children, were injured when a rocket fired from northwestern Syria landed in the city centre of Kilis in southern Turkey. on Thursday, the province's governor told Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish Armed Forces responded immediately to the attack by shelling positions of the DAESH terrorist organisation with artillery and multiple rocket launchers, according to military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.

The projectile landed in Tekke Street in the neighbourhood of Canpolat, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent at the scene.

Later in the day, a second rocket fired from Syria also landed in Kilis, according to a security source, .

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media, said the rocket landed near Mercidabik Primary School in central Sarac Mehmet Cavus neighbourhood.

Immediately after the incident ambulances and police rushed to the scene. No casualties have been reported.

A controlled explosion of the rocket was carried out by bomb disposal experts, the source added.

Kilis Province lies six kilometres (four miles) from the Syrian border.

In Kilis alone the governor said that so far this year more than 20 people have been killed and more than 80 others wounded in such incidents.

The attacks on Kilis were the first since Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces swept into northern Syria last month and cleared DAESH from Turkey's southern border. Operation Euphrates Shield was launched by Turkey after months of attacks on Kilis reduced parts of the town to rubble.

"We entered Syria because these rockets are damaging property and human life. We want to establish security," Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters in Ankara.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us