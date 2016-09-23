WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN raises concern over Macedonia's migrant policy
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad Al Hussein says his staff have found 180 migrants, including 80 children, who have been 'living in limbo' in two transit centres in Macedonia since March.
UN raises concern over Macedonia's migrant policy
Picture shows refugees waiting to be allowed by the Macedonian police to cross the border from Greece to Macedonia, Aug. 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2016

The UN rights chief on Friday raised deep concerns over Macedonia's "systematic policy" of detaining and expelling migrants, slamming the detention of migrant children in particular.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad Al Hussein said in a statement that his staff have found 180 migrants including 80 children "who have been living in limbo since March in two transit centres."

"There had been no assessment of the necessity or proportionality of their de facto detention. This is simply unacceptable, in particular when it comes to children."

Zeid was referring to the migrants stuck at the Tabanovce centre, near the border with Serbia in the north, and the Gevgelija centre near the Greek border. They had set foot on Macedonian soil before the country closed its borders on March 8.

Macedonia lies on the Balkan route used by hundreds of thousands refugees from the Middle East, Asia and Africa to reach northern Europe.

The route was effectively shut down in March.

However, Zeid said the closing of borders throughout the region had boosted the presence of "abusive smuggling and trafficking industries, leaving migrants in a deplorably vulnerable situation."

He also warned that Macedonia is pushing migrants back to neighbouring countries, and makes "collective and arbitrary expulsions."

"I urge the government to put an end to these practices, which are in breach of international law," he said.

According to the UN, some 600 asylum requests were filed in Macedonia since last year, but only five people have received refugee status.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us