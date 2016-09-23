TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Biden says Turkey has provided 'concrete evidence' on Gülen
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ has said US Vice President Joe Biden told him Turkey has provided sufficient evidence that Gülen was the mastermind behind July's failed coup attempt.
Biden says Turkey has provided 'concrete evidence' on Gülen
Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag answers journalists' questions outside of the Peninsula Hotel in New York on September 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2016

Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ, answering questions from journalists in the US, has said that Vice President Joe Biden agreed that Turkey had provided sufficient evidence that Fetullah Gülen was the mastermind behind the failed coup attempt of July 15.

The failed putsch left 240 people dead and nearly 2,200 others injured.

"We have enough information, documentation and proof showing Fetullah Gulen is the leader of this terror group which tried to carry out a coup," Bozdağ said, referring to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which Ankara has said was behind the failed coup attempt.

"Mr Biden also accepted and stated that there was concrete evidence."

​Bozdağ, who is accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on a visit to New York for the annual UN General Assembly summit, added that Turkey expects the US to take the necessary "second step" of arresting Gülen.

"We hope that it won't be delayed and happen shortly. We requested a temporary arrest of ​Gülen because of the July 15 coup bid and him masterminding it. He is a terrorist who conducted the coup bid from Pennsylvania."

Ankara maintains the failed coup attempt was organised by followers of Gülen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the state of Pennsylvania since 1999.

Gülen is also accused of leading a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state by forming a parallel state through infiltrating institutions including the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us