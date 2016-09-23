CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Clinton spars with comedian on parody show
Hillary Clinton appeared on peculiar humour and bizarre parody show, 'Between Two Ferns', hosted by comedian Zach Galifianakis as she attempts to reach out to young voters.
Clinton spars with comedian on parody show
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with actor-comedian Zach Galifianakis during an appearance for the online comedy series, &quot;Between Two Ferns.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared on parody celebrity show Between Two Ferns, hosted by comedian and actor Zach Galifianakis, answering question like "Are you excited to be the first girl president?"

The show is known for its peculiar humor and bizarre tone which made Clinton visibly uncomfortable, as she attempted to reach out to young voters by playing along with the host.

Referring to Clinton's previous position as Secretary of State, Galifianakis asked: "As secretary how many words per minute could you type? And how does President Obama like his coffee like himself? Weak?

"You know Zach those are really out-of-date questions. You need to get out more," Clinton responded.

Galifianakis, known from the hit comedy film "The Hangover" did not stop there.

"What happens if you become pregnant? Are we going to be stuck with Tim Kaine for nine months how does this work?"

With the November 8 election approaching, Clinton hit back saying, "I could send you some pamphlets that might help you understand," in her attempt to promote a more accessible side.

"When you see how well it works for Donald Trump, do you think to yourself, oh, well, maybe I should be more racist?" the host continued.

Hillary Clinton has attended several shows during her presidential campaign.

In 2014, Barack Obama appeared on the same show to talk about healthcare, leading to a 40 percent rise in viewer traffic on healthcare.gov.

Galifianakis didn't pass over commenting on Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, including for classified documents.

"This has been a lot of fun, Mrs. Clinton. We should stay in touch. What's the best way to reach you? Email?" he said when closing the show.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us