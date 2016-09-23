WORLD
2 MIN READ
Poland decides on abortion ban
Poland has one of the strictest abortion legislations in Europe and the final decision on banning or liberalising it will be taken on Friday.
Poland decides on abortion ban
Woman holds a placard reading &quot;Let's save women&quot; during an abortion rights campaigners' demonstration in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland September 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2016

The Polish parliament started debating draft legislation on banning abortion on Thursday and is set to announce its decision on Friday.

A poll published this week by the Newsweek Polska magazine showed that 74 per cent of Poles want to keep the existing law, which only allows abortion in cases of rape or serious health problems of the baby or the mother.

The country of 38 million people sees less than 2,000 legal abortions a year, but women's groups estimate that another 100,000-150,000 procedures are performed illegally or abroad.

The Catholic Church supports the proposal, introduced by an independent conservative think-tank, but the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party appears reluctant to give its full backing.

Poland remains one of Europe's most devout Catholic nations, with about 90 per cent of citizens declaring allegiance to the church.

People standing against the abortion law created the hashtag #CzarnyProtest, which means "black protest," calling on people to wear black to show solidarity.

Aside from the abortion ban, the parliament will also debate draft legislation that would limit in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), also called the "test-tube baby" treatment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us