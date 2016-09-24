BIZTECH
Experience the world's largest elevator
It might seem like a long time to listen to elevator music, but engineers expect the 40 minute ride up and down China's 600 ft Three Gorges Dam wall to carry 6 million tonnes of cargo per year.
The massive project now cuts the time it takes to get a ship to navigate to the top of Three Gorges Dam from the Yangtze River below. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2016

After building the world's largest power station, engineers at the Three Gorges Dam in China's Hubei province tackled another mammoth project: building the world's largest ship elevator.

Blocking the normal route along the massive Yangtze River, engineers have found a unique way to accommodate shipping containers and passenger ferries up and down the new 600 ft Three Gorges Dam wall (completed in 2012).

Capable of lifting over 3 million kg of water, ship, and whatever else needs lifting, the massive 15,500 tonne elevator cuts the 3 hour time that ships normally use to navigate to the top of the dam to just 40 minutes.

