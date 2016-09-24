WORLD
2 MIN READ
Photos of UK royals stolen from Kate Middleton's sister
Images of the Duchess of Cambridge and her children have been stolen from the phone of her sister Pippa Middleton.
Photos of UK royals stolen from Kate Middleton's sister
Pictures of the duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton (R), and her children have been stolen from the iPhone account of her sister Pippa (L). / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2016

UK police began an investigation on Saturday into the theft of 3,000 images including photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her children from the phone of her younger sister Pippa Middleton.

The duchess is married to Prince William, who is second-in-line to the English throne after his father Charles, Prince of Wales.

The pictures were reportedly taken from Pippa Middleton's iPhone account after it was hacked, with The Daily Mail and Sun stating that someone had sent Whatsapp messages offering to sell them the photos.

Photographs of Pippa Middleton's wedding preparations were also reportedly stolen in the hack.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement saying, "On Friday, 23 September, police received a report concerning the alleged hacking of a personal iCloud account.

"Specialist officers are now investigating. No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us