UK police began an investigation on Saturday into the theft of 3,000 images including photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her children from the phone of her younger sister Pippa Middleton.

The duchess is married to Prince William, who is second-in-line to the English throne after his father Charles, Prince of Wales.

The pictures were reportedly taken from Pippa Middleton's iPhone account after it was hacked, with The Daily Mail and Sun stating that someone had sent Whatsapp messages offering to sell them the photos.

Photographs of Pippa Middleton's wedding preparations were also reportedly stolen in the hack.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement saying, "On Friday, 23 September, police received a report concerning the alleged hacking of a personal iCloud account.

"Specialist officers are now investigating. No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing."