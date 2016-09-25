WORLD
2 MIN READ
7 killed in suicide bomb blast in Baghdad
DAESH has claimed responsibility after a bomber detonated his explosive vest in Iskan, a mostly Shi'ite district in the west of the Iraqi capital.
7 killed in suicide bomb blast in Baghdad
Iraqi firefighters and civilians evacuate bodies of victims killed in a bomb blast in a Baghdad, Iraq. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 25, 2016

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a commercial street of Baghdad on Sunday, killing seven and wounding 28, according to police sources.

The terror group DAESH claimed responsibility for the attack via its media outlet, Amaq.

Iraqi officials say the bomber detonated his explosives in Iskan, a mostly Shi'ite district in the west of the Iraqi capital.

People were setting up tents for a major Shiite religious observance, Ashoura, which commemorates the death of Prophet Muhammed's grandson, Hussein.

DAESH has stepped up bomb attacks in government-held areas this year as it loses territory to US-backed Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias.

The group continues to control vast areas of northern and western Iraq, including the city of Mosul which was captured in 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us