BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Deutsche Bank slump rattles European markets
Deutsche Bank shares fall to an all-time low after a report indicates the German government will not bailout the lender amid record losses and a massive fine imposed by the US Department of Justice.
Deutsche Bank slump rattles European markets
A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany June 9, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2016

Deutsche Bank has denied claims made in a German magazine which caused it to tumble more than 7 percent on Monday, triggering a fall in European shares.

The German lender hit an all-time low after Focus magazine quoted unidentified government sources saying that Chancellor Angela Merkel had ruled out state assistance for the bank and rejected any interference in a case where the US justice department (DOJ) is demanding $14 billion.

As a result, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.6 percent to a one-week low. The index is down by around 7 percent since the start of 2016.

But a Deutsche Bank spokesman said on Monday that "at no point" had its Chief Executive John Cryan "asked Chancellor Merkel to intervene in the RMBS [residential mortgage-backed securities]" dispute with the DOJ, and that a government bailout was not on the agenda.

"Deutsche Bank is determined to meet the challenges on its own," the spokesman added.

Deutsche Bank previously said it has "no intent" to settle the potential civil claims made by the DOJ in relation to products sold ahead of the financial crisis "anywhere near the number cited."

Having seen a 58 percent drop in profit in the first quarter of this year, Deutsche Bank is struggling to turn around its fortunes after its US subsidiary failed a stress test by the Federal Reserve in July.

The bank also suffered a loss of approximately $5.8 billion in legal costs after being charged for past wrongdoings.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us