A bomb blast in southeastern Turkey's Mardin Province killed four security personnel and injured 8 others on Monday.

The explosion occurred as a vehicle carrying soldiers and village guards travelled along the Kiziltepe-Derik highway. According to military sources, who cannot be named for security reasons, the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation, was behind the attack.

The wounded were immediately taken to nearby hospitals and an operation was launched to catch the attackers.

Air strikes on the PKK

The army has "neutralised" 11 PKK terrorists in Hakkari, a province in southeastern Turkey, since Sunday evening.

According to statements issued on Sunday and Monday by the General Staff of Turkey, Turkish jets and drones targeted the PKK in Yuksekova District's Keylani Tepe region.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU. Since 2015, 600 security personnel have died in attacks by the group.