WORLD
3 MIN READ
Charlotte protesters demand mayor's resignation
Town hall meeting results in pressure on mayor, police chief and city officials to step down if 'you can't do your job' a week after fatal police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Charlotte protesters demand mayor's resignation
Protests have continued in Charlotte as the question of race and discrimination take centre stage after police killing of Keith Scott. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2016

Protesters in Charlotte, North Carolina, took to the streets on Monday, demanding the resignations of the mayor, police chief and lawmakers after the fatal shooting of a black man on September 20.

At a packed city council meeting, they expressed their frustration with racial discrimination - an issue which has taken centre stage after the police fatally shot Keith Scott.

Residents and activists have been holding daily demonstrations since Scott's death on Tuesday.

The delay in the police releasing the dash-cam and body-cam footage showing the incident sparked further controversy. The footage does not clearly showing if Scott was holding a gun.

Many speakers said city officials were responsible for ensuring police officers treat everyone fairly and called on Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney, and members of the city council to resign.

"If you can't do your job, let's find someone who can," said Darcel Chandler, an attorney. "We can't choose who we want the laws to apply to."

The death of Scott, a 43-year-old father of seven, in Charlotte and Terence Crutcher in Oklahoma were the latest cases to raise questions about racial bias in US law enforcement and stoke a national debate on policing ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Police slayings in cities such as New York, Baltimore, Chicago and Ferguson have triggered more than two years of largely peaceful protests punctuated by days of rioting. The police shootings also gave rise to the anti-racism Black Lives Matter movement.

Roberts repeatedly called for decorum during three hours of public comments on Monday evening. Speakers went over their sanctioned time-limits and chants demanding justice erupted from the crowd. In one case, a woman called the mayor part of Satan's family.

"We want to hear what you have to say," Roberts told the crowd. "We care very much about hearing you."

Several speakers said delaying the release of footage collected from police cameras at the scene of the incident sowed more mistrust of law enforcement among the black community. Before the police made their footage public, the Scott family released a video filmed by Scott's wife in which she can be heard pleading the police to not shoot her husband.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us