WORLD
3 MIN READ
New York launches campaign to fight Islamophobia
The campaign officially begins on Tuesday and will initially use social media to spread the message under the hashtag #IAmMuslimNYC.
New York launches campaign to fight Islamophobia
New York is planning workshops beginning next month to give city employees and public and private employers a better understanding of Islam. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2016

New York unveiled Monday a major public campaign to fight Islamophobia, stressing the equal rights of the city's hundreds of thousands of Muslims.

The campaign — launched in the wake of a Manhattan bomb attack blamed on a Muslim US citizen — initially will use social media to spread the message under the hashtag #IAmMuslimNYC.

Now more than ever, it is important for every New Yorker to stand united as one city and reject hate and violence," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement.

"We will not tolerate discrimination or violence of any kind and we will not rest until all New Yorkers, including our Muslim brothers and sisters, are treated with the dignity they deserve."

The campaign begins Tuesday, just 10 days after bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami exploded a device in Chelsea, a fashionable Manhattan neighborhood, injuring 29 people.

Investigators say a handwritten manual recovered after his arrest lauded Al Qaeda leaders including Osama bin Laden, and criticised US wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

New York's campaign comes amid growing fears among the country's Muslims of a backlash over recent attacks, both in the United States and abroad, in the context of the anti-Muslim rhetoric embraced by Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump.

Among the recent acts of violence against Muslims in New York was the August fatal shooting of an imam and his assistant, execution-style, near their mosque in the borough of Queens.

New York is planning workshops beginning next month to give city employees and public and private employers a better understanding of Islam.

A marketing campaign using all media is in the works for around mid-2017 — when de Blasio's reelection campaign should be in full swing.

Since his first campaign in 2013, the New York mayor has promoted a multiracial and inclusive approach.

Before his election, he promised two school days off for Muslim holidays, on a par with Christian and Jewish holidays. That pledge has been in force since the start of the school year in 2015.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us