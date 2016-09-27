POLITICS
Samsung recovers 60 percent of Note 7s from S. Korea and US
The company's recall and exchange programme for the troubled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone has cost almost $5 billion.
Samsung recalled 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after the battery they used was found to be faulty. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2016

More than 60 percent of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones have been recovered from the South Korean and the US markets, Samsung said on Tuesday.

The world's top smartphone maker aims to remove and replace at least 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 with new devices from 10 markets due to batteries catching fire in the older models .

The move appears intended maintain its reputation and resume sales in big markets, especially the US.

Samsung initiated the global recall at the beginning of September, shortly after the company unveiled the latest model. Some analysts estimated that it is likely to cost the company nearly $5 million.

"Just over three weeks ago, Samsung committed to a global replacement program for the Galaxy Note7. Last week, that program began for the majority of markets and the progress is encouraging," Samsung's President of Mobile Communications Business, DJ Koh, said.

He also said that they are focusing on replacing batteries as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The company stressed that affected customers should power off their devices before they turn them in.

SOURCE:TRT World
