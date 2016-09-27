Sam Allardyce left his position as England football team manager on Tuesday after being caught in a newspaper sting in which he offered advice to undercover reporters on how to circumvent Football Association (FA) transfer rules.

The Daily Telegraph released footage recorded in August showing Allardyce in a meeting with a group of men posing as businessmen from a Far East firm. Allardyce appeared to tell them it was possible to "get around" third-party ownership rules.

FA banned third-party ownership of players in 2008.

Allardyce was formerly the manager for Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn and West Ham. In July, he succeeded Hodgson, who resigned after England were knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland.

Caught on the 'record'

The newspaper also reported that a deal was secured with the England manager worth £400,000 for him to represent the company to Far East investors and to be a keynote speaker at events in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Allardyce also allegedy criticised his predecessor Roy Hodgson, calling him "Woy" and saying he "hasn't got the personality" to speak in public.

He told the undercover reporters England's players were underperforming because they had a "psychological barrier" and "can't cope." He suggested footballers who were not being played for their club should not be picked for England. The manager went on to describe the FA's decision to redevelop Wembley Stadium as "stupid".

A spokesman from FA said: "We have asked The Daily Telegraph to provide us with the full facts in relation to this matter."