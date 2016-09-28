POLITICS
5 MIN READ
Billionaire Elon Musk unveils plans of human trips to Mars
Musk shares a concept of an Interplanetary Transport System based on reusable rockets, a propellant farm on Mars and 1,000 spaceships on orbit, carrying about 100 people each.
Billionaire Elon Musk unveils plans of human trips to Mars
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks about the "Interplanetary Transport System" during the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 27, 2016.
By Staff Reporter
September 28, 2016

SpaceX is developing a massive rocket and capsule as part of an ambitious plan to establish a Mars colony by carrying 100 humans at a time, the company chief and tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

The first flights would be expensive but the cost would be brought down over time to $100,000 to make it affordable for anyone who is interested to embark on an adventurous space journey to Mars, Musk said.

Speaking from a stage under a large globe of Mars while unveiling his futuristic plans at the 67th International Astronautical Congress, Musk showed his vision for a giant rocket that would propel people to the Red Planet "in our lifetime."

"We need to go from these early exploration missions to actually building a city," he said to an overflow crowd at an expo centre in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara.

Musk showed a futuristic video depicting his concept of an interplanetary transport system based on reusable rockets, a propellant farm on Mars and 1,000 spaceships on orbit, carrying about 100 people each.

The spacecraft would have a restaurant, cabins, zero-gravity games and movies.

"It has to be fun or exciting. It can't feel cramped or boring," he said.

Musk later told reporters he was "optimistic" that the first human mission could leave Earth in 2024 and arrive on the Red Planet the following year.

Before that, SpaceX plans to send an unmanned Dragon cargo capsule to Mars as early as 2018.

The South Africa-born Canadian-American entrepreneur said the plan would require a "huge public-private partnership," but he did not announce any alliance with a government agency.

‘Very dangerous'

"I think the first trips to Mars are going to be really, very dangerous. The risk of fatality will be high. There is just no way around it," he said.

"It would basically be, 'Are you prepared to die?' Then if that's ok, then you are a candidate for going."

While SpaceX was hit by a setback on September 1 when its Falcon 9 rocket, after several successful missions and vertical landings, exploded on the launch pad during a test in Florida, Musk said "this is just a small thing on a long road."

SpaceX is not alone in aspiring to travel to Mars.

The US space agency NASA, which is studying the effects of long-term space flight on the human body, has announced its own plans to send people to Mars by the 2030s.

Blue Origin, a company founded by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, also envisions a Mars mission, but decades from now.

Big challenges ahead

Experts warn that reaching Mars — 225 million kilometers (140 million miles) from Earth on average — and living there requires major engineering feats and a massive budget.

John Logsdon, professor emeritus at George Washington University's Space Policy Institute, said Musk's presentation was "long on vision, short on detail."

Musk did not explain in detail how he would get the "billions of dollars that would be required to put the vision into reality."

The plan also faces technical challenges, such as refueling in orbit, which has never been done, and building fuel depots on Mars.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us