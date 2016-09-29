WORLD
3 MIN READ
Singapore sends blogger to jail for criticising religion
Singapore court sentences a teen for his offensive comments, videos and a photo on various social media outlets, saying his actions will generate ‘social unrest.'
Singapore sends blogger to jail for criticising religion
This will be Amos Yee's second prison term, as he was sent to jail last year on similar charges. Yee can be seen here next to his lawyer Nadarajan Kanagavijayan, after hearing his verdict, while leaving court, in Singapore, September 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2016

A 17-year-old blogger, Amos Yee, has been sentenced to six weeks in jail by a Singapore court on Thursday for "wounding religious feelings."

This has reignited concerns on social controls and censorship in the conservative city-state.

Judge Ong Hian Sun told the district court that Yee's actions could "generate social unrest" and should not be condoned.

Yee, after pleeing guilty to six charges of intentionally posting comments and a photo critical of Christianity and Islam on the internet, described his sentence as "very fair."

Accompanied by a group of supporters, he told reporters outside the court that he is "very remorseful."

This is his second conviction, as he was charged last year on charges of harassment and insulting a religious group over comments he made about former premier Lee Kuan Yew and Christians soon after Lee's death.

His sentence then amounted to four weeks in jail.

Officials from the United Nations Human Rights Council and the European Union along with rights groups attended his month-long trial.

"By prosecuting Amos Yee for his comments, no matter how outrageous they may have been, Singapore has unfortunately doubled down on a strategy that clearly violates freedom of expression," deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Asia division, Phil Robertson, said in an email.

"For a country that prides itself on efficiency, Singapore should re-examine its approach, because every time the authorities go after him, it just adds to his online audience who are interested to find out the latest thing," he said.

According to critics, Yee's imprisonment may further suppress freedom of expression in the Asian financial hub.

Last month, Singapore's parliament passed a controversial bill that determines what constitutes contempt of court, drawing criticism from rights groups and foreign diplomats.

Amnesty International called on Singapore to "repeal or amend legal provisions that criminalise peaceful dissent and end the intimidation and harassment of bloggers and other critics."

UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, said, "The lesson that somebody can be thrown in jail for their speech is exactly the wrong kind of message that any government should be sending to anybody, but especially to young people."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us