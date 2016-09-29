Thirty-two people are still missing after a landslide hit China's eastern Zhejiang province, state media said on Thursday.

The landslide was triggered by Typhoon Megi that struck China on Wednesday, after already killing four people and injuring 523 in Taiwan.

Rescue workers in Zhejiang rescued 15 people affected by the landslide, another 26 are still trapped under the debris in Sucun village.

Provincial officials are working on rescue operations.

China's Xinhua news agency said six people went missing after a separate landslide demolished homes in the Baofeng village in the same province. Geographically, the mountainous Zhejiang province and its neighbouring provinces are vulnerable to typhoons which typically cause landslides this time of year.