Dozens still missing after typhoon hits Chinese villages
Rescue workers pulled 15 people trapped under rubble after Typhoon Megi caused a landslide in China's Zhejiang province.
A rescue worker is seen next to an overturned car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2016

Thirty-two people are still missing after a landslide hit China's eastern Zhejiang province, state media said on Thursday.

The landslide was triggered by Typhoon Megi that struck China on Wednesday, after already killing four people and injuring 523 in Taiwan.

Rescue workers in Zhejiang rescued 15 people affected by the landslide, another 26 are still trapped under the debris in Sucun village.

Provincial officials are working on rescue operations.

China's Xinhua news agency said six people went missing after a separate landslide demolished homes in the Baofeng village in the same province. Geographically, the mountainous Zhejiang province and its neighbouring provinces are vulnerable to typhoons which typically cause landslides this time of year.

SOURCE:Reuters
