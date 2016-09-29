WORLD
2 MIN READ
China warns Japan not to "play with fire"
Upsetting its neighbours and Western countries because of its assertive claim to most of the South China Sea, China has accused Japan of stirring things up in the region for its own purposes.
China warns Japan not to "play with fire"
China claims most of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2016

China on Thursday warned Japan not to "play with fire" by stepping up activity in the disputed South China Sea through joint training patrols with the United States.

China's Defence Ministry said it would not sit watching from the sidelines as Japan is boosting its presence in the region.

It accused Tokyo of stirring things up in the South China Sea for its own purposes.

"We must solemnly tell Japan this is a miscalculation. If Japan wants to have joint patrols or drills in waters under Chinese jurisdiction this really is playing with fire," Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told a monthly news briefing.

"China's military will not sit idly by."

China claims most of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. But neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the waters.

Japan has also been struggling with China over the East China Sea islands for a long time, and Tokyo is strengthening its ties in the region, in particular with the Philippines and Vietnam.

Ties between Asia's two largest economies have long been overshadowed by arguments over their painful wartime history and a territorial spat in the East China Sea, among other issues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us