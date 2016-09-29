WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three dead, dozens injured after train crashes in New Jersey
The accident occurred during morning rush-hour after a train carriage run right through the station concourse.
Three dead, dozens injured after train crashes in New Jersey
A train crashed through a train station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Image: Twitter/@HobokenGirlBlog / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2016

At least three people are reported killed as a train crashed through the station of Hoboken, New Jersey on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred during the morning rush hour at 0800 am local time.

US media reported three fatalities from the early morning accident.

"We have 100 plus injuries," Jennifer Nelson, a New Jersey transit spokeswoman, told reporters at the scene, adding that there were "multiple critical injuries."

Images and videos posted on social media appeared to show the station with part of its roof collapsed.

Some photos showed a train carriage that appeared to have run right through the station concourse, causing devastation.

New Jersey Transit said in a post on Twitter that rail service in and out of Hoboken station was suspended due to a train accident.

Hoboken lies on the west bank of the Hudson River across from New York City. Its station is used by many commuters travelling into Manhattan from New Jersey and further afield.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us