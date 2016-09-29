At least three people are reported killed as a train crashed through the station of Hoboken, New Jersey on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred during the morning rush hour at 0800 am local time.

US media reported three fatalities from the early morning accident.

"We have 100 plus injuries," Jennifer Nelson, a New Jersey transit spokeswoman, told reporters at the scene, adding that there were "multiple critical injuries."

Images and videos posted on social media appeared to show the station with part of its roof collapsed.

Some photos showed a train carriage that appeared to have run right through the station concourse, causing devastation.

New Jersey Transit said in a post on Twitter that rail service in and out of Hoboken station was suspended due to a train accident.

Hoboken lies on the west bank of the Hudson River across from New York City. Its station is used by many commuters travelling into Manhattan from New Jersey and further afield.